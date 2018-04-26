Luxury living has arrived in Drumlish

Are you still searching for your dream home?

Well, if the answer is yes, then you should go along and view the very impressive Glasheen - a beautiful, private development in Drumlish, built by Drumattan Construction.

Just two houses remain for sale in the private Glasheen development, and house hunters from county Longford and beyond are urged to go and see for themselves these detached luxury homes in the lovely village of Drumlish.

Situated only ten minutes from the N4 and Longford town, Glasheen comprises of 26 detached luxury homes of four and five bedroom properties, which are 1650 sq/ft and 2050 sq/ft respectively.

Read Also: Open House viewing at Glasheen, Drumlish on Sunday



Shops, pubs, schools, a crèche and doctor's surgery are all within walking distance of the village.



The development is fully maintained and sits in a very quiet location at the edge of Drumlish.



What's more, all of the homes are solid, block built houses with pumped insulation equipped with ample gardens which represent outstanding value for money.



“We have just two of these luxury homes left in this beautiful development starting at an incredible €195,000,” said a spokesperson. The houses also qualify for the Government’s ‘Help to buy Scheme’.

Last Chance to Buy!

This may be the last chance to purchase one of these outstanding detached properties.

The two houses which are still on the market come with a tarmacadam driveway and an impressive B2 energy rating.

Read Also: Go ahead for 16 new houses in Ballinamuck

If you wish to arrange a viewing or require further information, you can contact Drumattan Construction info@drumattan.com or call us on 087 419 8997 or 087 419 7481.

You may also like to watch: Government wants other counties to follow Longford's lead in tackling housing crisis