In Case You Missed It....Check out the superb Nationwide programme as it visited Longford
Center Parcs CEO Martin Dalby with RTE Nationwide presenter Anne Cassin
The RTE Nationwide team were in County Longford for an exclusive preview of Center Parcs Longford Forest. Anne Cassin has the story.
Also, the show took in a new rebel tourism trail in Longford, looking at the links Michael Collins had with his fiance Kitty Kiernan's home town of Granard. They also visited Ardagh.
To watch the show, click on the link in the Tweet below....Enjoy
