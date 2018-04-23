Longford to benefit from upgrade of €250,000 for private rural roads

A number of private, rural roads in County Longford are set to be upgraded, a Fine Gael TD has said. This marks the second year in a row the LIS has been funded by the Government, after a break of eight years during the economic crash when the scheme was halted.

The Local Improvement Scheme (LIS) is about improving small roads and laneways in rural Ireland which are not under the normal maintenance of the Local Authorities. Burke has stated that he campaigned hard to get the LIS back on the Government agenda, as countless farmers and property owners in this constituency rely on this funding to maintain access to their farmyards and property.

The improvements to the 13 roads across Longford selected under this year’s LIS will make a huge difference to the people who use those roads multiple times each day. Full details are as follows:

Corglass, Moyne (300m): €9,315

Shanmullagh, Ballinamuck (250m): €30,294

Berrinagh, Moyne (380m): €18,992

Kilbride, Abbeylara (280m): €19,475

Meadow View, Lisryan (400m): €19,872

Clonfin, Mostrim (570m): €23,008

Ballyduffy, Moyne (530m): €25,104

Aghakine, Aughnacliffe (450m): €27,324

Moneyhoolaghan, Curry (800m): €39,744

Toome, Granard (140m): €7,636

Willsbrook, Ballinalee (215m): €8,011

Graffogue, Ballinalee (370m): €13,786

Darogue, Ballymahon (130m): €6,458

TOTAL: €249,020

Peter Burke said: “This scheme is another measure the Government has introduced in order to support those living in Rural Ireland. It directly improves their access to and from their homes and farms.

“Many people living and working in rural areas use these roads every time they enter or leave their home or farm, so the condition of their access road really impacts on them, on their safety, and on their vehicles. They are privately owned roads and lanes thus the local councils do not maintain them and the cost of maintenance work can often be too high for a farmer or property owner to bear.

“Investing in the improvement of these roads really makes a positive impact on people’s quality of life in rural areas.

“Many lanes and boreens which link private homes and farms are not on the public road network and so are not maintained by the Local Authorities.

The Local Improvement Scheme is therefore a very valuable support for rural families and businesses that use these roads on a daily basis.

“Some €250,000 funding has been allocated to Longford County Council by my colleague Minister for Rural and Community Development, Michael Ring.

“I cannot overstate how important local connectivity is in order to enable rural Ireland and life in Longford to function well.

“The Action Plan for Rural Development prioritises improving rural infrastructure and connectivity, and continuing to support an LIS scheme is just one of the measures we are taking in that regard.”

Minister Ring said: “I reintroduced dedicated funding for the LIS in September 2017, after a gap of eight years. I know that the reintroduction of the scheme has already made a huge difference for rural communities around the country.

“The €27 million I have allocated for the scheme last year and this year will pay for the improvement of over 1,100 rural access roads.”