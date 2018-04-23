Ballymahon, Ardagh and Granard to feature on Nationwide tonight
Nationwide presenters Mary Kennedy and Anne Cassin
Longford is to be the centre of attention as Nationwide focuses on Ballymahon, Ardagh and Granard in tonight's episode.
Tonight's episode will give viewers a sneak peek into Center Parcs, while also looking at some of the county's other attractions.
County Longford is in focus on @RTENationwide on Mon. as @abcassin visits Granard, Ardagh & Ballymahon where we get a sneak preview of the Center Parcs visitor attraction & hear about the jobs planned there. #Longford on the up. Watch @RTEOne Mon. at 7pm. Pls. Spread the word pic.twitter.com/uGbGGW7zMQ— RTÉ Nationwide (@RTENationwide) April 22, 2018
Tune in on RTE One at 7pm tonight.
