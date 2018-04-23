Ballymahon, Ardagh and Granard to feature on Nationwide tonight

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Jessica Thompson

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Nationwide presenters Mary Kennedy and Ann Cassin

Nationwide presenters Mary Kennedy and Anne Cassin

Longford is to be the centre of attention as Nationwide focuses on Ballymahon, Ardagh and Granard in tonight's episode.

Tonight's episode will give viewers a sneak peek into Center Parcs, while also looking at some of the county's other attractions.

Tune in on RTE One at 7pm tonight.