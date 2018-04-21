Man drove cab without telling NRA, Longford District Court hears

A man who appeared before last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged under the Road Traffic Act was convicted and fined €400 following a hearing into the matter.

Patrick Rhatigan, 13 Creevaghmore, Ballymahon, Co Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with being the holder of a licence to drive a small public service vehicle who did fail to notify the National Roads Authority (NRA) of the driving of such vehicle on August 13 last in Ballymahon town.



Outlining the evidence to the court, Mr Murphy on behalf of the NRA said that on the date in question, he was carrying out work on behalf of the roads authority when he came upon a public service vehicle that was being driven by the defendant.



“The vehicle itself wasn’t linked to the driver,” added Mr Murphy, before pointing out that he then spoke to Mr Rhatigan.



“He had a small badge displayed on the vehicle and told me that it was for hire.



“When I spoke to him he asked me why I wasn’t out catching the illegals.”

Meanwhile and following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined him €400 before bringing proceedings to a conclusion.