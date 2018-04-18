'Leader Bookworms' on the way

As many Longfordians will be aware the Longford Leader has been busy developing and designing its brand new digital book club 'Leader Bookworms' over the past few months.

The initiative has just emerged from design stage and the plan is to launch it next week.

The Leader is hoping that Longford bookworms from across the globe will become part of this wonderful new platform where we can share not only our love of the written word but also endeavour to enhance and develop our creative sides.

The Longford Leader is fairly confident at this stage too that new local talent will no doubt be unearthed along the way!!

More information on Leader Bookworms will be detailed in Wednesday's Longford Leader so check that out for updates. The Leader's Facebook page will also provide information too.

Meanwhile, the Longford Leader looks forward to opening up a whole new world to Longfordians at home and overseas very, very soon.