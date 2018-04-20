Mayo woman on shoplifting charge at Longford District Court

A woman who appeared before Longford District Court charged under the Theft & Fraud Offences Act was convicted and fined €200 following a hearing into the matter.

Theresa McDonagh, Moneen Road, Castlebar, Co Mayo appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with stealing goods to the value of €46 at Penneys, Longford on September 30 last.

Evidence

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Bláithín Moran said that on the date in question the defendant entered the store with her sister and took €46 worth of clothing.

She then left without paying for the items, the court heard.

The court was then told that all the goods were later recovered by gardaí and returned to the local retail store.

Mitigation

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Frank Gearty said the matters before the court dated as far back as 2016 and the items had long since been recovered.

“She has a seven week old baby and is very anxious to deal with matters today,” he added.

Meanwhile, following his deliberations on the matter, Judge Hughes convicted the defendant and fined her €200 in respect of the charges before him.