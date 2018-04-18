St Mel's Musical Society Longford are all set for 'Sister Act' in Backstage Theatre
40th Anniversary production since the revival in 1978
Janice Gibney, who is playing the lead role of Deloris in 'Sister Act', pictured with St Mel's Musical Society stalwarts, her mother June and father Robert Belton, at the show launch last week.
The sold out St Mel’s Musical Society production of ‘Sister Act’ opens in Backstage Theatre this Friday night, April 20, and runs until Saturday April 28 for a total of nine performances.
The cast of 50 are extremely excited in the countdown to the most eagerly awaited show, the 40th Anniversary production since the revival of Longford musical society in 1978, and playing the lead role of Deloris is Janice Gibney (Belton).
Cast of Characters
Janice Gibney as Deloris Van Cartier
Paul Hennessy as Curtis Jackson
Valerie Nolan as Mother Superior
Anthony Heavey as Eddie Souther
Maryann Lynch as Sister Mary Robert
Dearbhaile Barrins as Sister Mary Patrick
Michelle Kelly Conlon as Sister Mary Lazarus
John Kelly as Monsignor O'Hara
Lorcan O’Brien as Pablo
Dylan Murray as TJ
Cormac Gobl as Joey
Riona Lynch as Sister Mary Theresa
Eimear Reynolds as Sister Mary Martin-of-tours
Sinead Mullally as Michelle
Niamh O’Brien as Tina
Daire O’Muire as Ernie
Aaron Nelson as Cop/Taxi Driver
Core Nuns: Josephine Dolan, Sarah Hanley, Maggie Kilbane, Noelle Igoe, Karen Casserly, Ciara Kearney, Alanna McKeon, Olivia Whelan, Maria Dunne.
Rest of the Company: Alison Brennan, Tracey Carty, Niamh Dempsey, June Donlon, Gemma Healy, Hannah Lane, Amy Oates, Sarah Ryan, Rebecca Banet, Claire Beirne, Derfhinn Bushell, Emer Compton, Barbara Donlon, Niamh Gallagher, Laura Harte, Aisling Nevin, Dearbhaile Rooney, Mags Walsh, Cathy Lenehan, Sari Hallaj, Andrei Saavedra, Feidhlim Meagher, Oran Malone, Dylan Mischento.
‘Sister Act’ is the feel-amazing musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, ‘Sister Act’ will leave audiences breathless.
A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, ‘Sister Act’ is reason to REJOICE!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on