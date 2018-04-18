St Mel's Musical Society Longford are all set for 'Sister Act' in Backstage Theatre

The sold out St Mel’s Musical Society production of ‘Sister Act’ opens in Backstage Theatre this Friday night, April 20, and runs until Saturday April 28 for a total of nine performances.

The cast of 50 are extremely excited in the countdown to the most eagerly awaited show, the 40th Anniversary production since the revival of Longford musical society in 1978, and playing the lead role of Deloris is Janice Gibney (Belton).

Cast of Characters

Janice Gibney as Deloris Van Cartier

Paul Hennessy as Curtis Jackson

Valerie Nolan as Mother Superior

Anthony Heavey as Eddie Souther

Maryann Lynch as Sister Mary Robert

Dearbhaile Barrins as Sister Mary Patrick

Michelle Kelly Conlon as Sister Mary Lazarus

John Kelly as Monsignor O'Hara

Lorcan O’Brien as Pablo

Dylan Murray as TJ

Cormac Gobl as Joey

Riona Lynch as Sister Mary Theresa

Eimear Reynolds as Sister Mary Martin-of-tours

Sinead Mullally as Michelle

Niamh O’Brien as Tina

Daire O’Muire as Ernie

Aaron Nelson as Cop/Taxi Driver

Core Nuns: Josephine Dolan, Sarah Hanley, Maggie Kilbane, Noelle Igoe, Karen Casserly, Ciara Kearney, Alanna McKeon, Olivia Whelan, Maria Dunne.

Rest of the Company: Alison Brennan, Tracey Carty, Niamh Dempsey, June Donlon, Gemma Healy, Hannah Lane, Amy Oates, Sarah Ryan, Rebecca Banet, Claire Beirne, Derfhinn Bushell, Emer Compton, Barbara Donlon, Niamh Gallagher, Laura Harte, Aisling Nevin, Dearbhaile Rooney, Mags Walsh, Cathy Lenehan, Sari Hallaj, Andrei Saavedra, Feidhlim Meagher, Oran Malone, Dylan Mischento.

‘Sister Act’ is the feel-amazing musical comedy based on the hit 1992 film that has audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, ‘Sister Act’ will leave audiences breathless.

A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, ‘Sister Act’ is reason to REJOICE!