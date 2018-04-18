Yorkie found in zipped plastic bag in Longford laneway is doing well, says ISPCA

A yorkshire terrier found in a zipped plastic bag down a country laneway in Derryharrow, Longford, is doing well, according to a spokesperson for the ISPCA.

The pooch was discovered by a local man who immediately cut the plastic bag to save him from suffocation.

A call was then put out to the ISPCA and Inspector Karen Lyons immediately responded.

On her arrival, Inspector Lyons found the dog frozen and traumatised after his ordeal.

The dog, who has been named Louis, was taken into the care of the ISPCA.

“It’s disturbing to imagine what this little dog went through and, despite his ordeal, Louis is such a kind, lovable and gentle little dog,” said Inspector Lyons.

“This horrific act of cruelty is just simply appalling. Under the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013, it is illegal to abandon any animal and I would like to take this opportunity to remind owners that they have a moral and legal responsibility to provide for the welfare needs of the animals in their care.”

Meanwhile, Louis is doing very well at the National Animal Centre and has already been reserved for a loving forever home when he has made a full recovery.

The ISPCA is currently investigating the matter and anyone with information should contact the National Animal Cruelty Helpline in confidence on 1890 515 515 or report online at: www.ispca.ie/cruelty_complaint.

ALSO READ:

ISPCA Inspector horrified to find Yorkie dog in zipped plastic bag and left in Longford laneway