Longford public urged to attend meeting on Cross Border Treatment Purchase Scheme

Cllr Joe Flaherty (FF) is urging people awaiting medical procedures to attend a meeting on the Cross Border Treatment Purchase Scheme at the Longford Arms Hotel on Thursday, April 26 at 8pm.

The initiative was launched by the EU in 2015 and means that members of the public who are waiting or may require a procedure can get the treatment done in Northern Ireland where the cost will be subsequently refunded by the Government.

“There are currently over 80,000 people across Ireland waiting for treatment for common procedures to treat conditions such as cataracts, varicose veins and hernias and hip replacements,” Cllr Flaherty added.

“These people can seek the treatment they need in Northern Ireland and the purpose of this public meeting is to assist them in doing so."

The local area representative in Longford town went on to say that he is contacted on a daily basis by members of the public who are exasperated by the long delays they are facing for medical procedures.

“There is no excuse in this day and age for people to have to suffer from conditions such as cataracts and varicose veins,” he added.

“These are conditions which are easy and inexpensive to treat. Securing treatment to deal with these conditions is life changing and the Government has an obligation to ensure people get the treatment they deserve.”