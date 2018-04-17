Goodness Grains welcomes international buyers to new Longford bakery

Goodness Grains was delighted to welcome some international buyers to its new bakery in Longford last week.



The buyers were in Ireland as part of Bord Bia’s Marketplace event which took place at Dublin’s RDS on Thursday last, April 12.



Marketplace International is the largest and most important trade event in the Irish food and drink industry’s calendar.



The one-day event is an exclusive, invitation only event that this year brought together 600+ buyers from over 40 countries to showcase 185 targeted and pre-screened Irish food and drink suppliers – from multinationals to artisan producers.



Goodness Grains’ new 20,000 sq ft bakery is a purpose built, dedicated Gluten Free facility, one of the largest gluten free bakeries in Ireland and UK.

The new facility has on site blast freezing capabilities and as part of its current expansion phase, has implemented a full traceability system.



Five years on from initial production commencing back in 2103, the Goodness Grains brand continues to grow across both retail and food service sectors in Ireland with emerging business opportunities in the UK and Europe.



Goodness Grains commitment to sustainable production is enforced by its verified membership of Bord Bia’s Origin Green Sustainability Programme.



An exciting period of growth has commenced for the company with many new product developments in the pipeline.

One such development is the company’s unique range of Gluten Free Danish Pastry lines, the company is the only producer in Ireland of this product type in the Free From category.

