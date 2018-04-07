Get the sun cream out - sun shine on the way to Longford!

Longford is set for some long-overdue respite from rain, sleet and icy temperatures as the sun makes it way forth from today.

According to Met Eireann, the next five days will see a marked improvement in temperatures with spells of bright sunshine very likely from today onwards.

Local farmers will be delighted with the news, particularly in light of the fact that fodder ran out completely in north Longford two weeks ago.

A major effort is currently underway to source supplies from neighbouring counties as well as further afield.

If the temperatures rise, growth will be forthcoming and farmers will subsequently be afforded the long awaited opportunity to let cattle out to graze.

“There is no growth at all at the moment, so we need the temperatures to rise - to be honest with you we can deal with the bit of rain, it really is the temperature that is the problem now," local farmer Mark Maguire told the Leader on Friday.

For more on the fodder crisis see Wednesday’s Longford Leader.

