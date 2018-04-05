Enterprise Minister takes in visit to Longford engineering firm

During a recent visit to Longford by Business, Enterprise and Innovation Minister Heather Humphreys and representatives from Enterprise Ireland she called to N & E Precision Engineering who are a leading precision engineering company established in 2005.

The company has developed a reputation for reliability, high quality and on-time delivery in the manufacture of precision milled and turned components.

N&E Precision have invested heavily in staff and technology.

They provide services including design, manufacturing and quality control of precision components and specialise in the reproduction of OEM parts at a highly competitive price and reduced lead time to a broad client base.

They also provide R&D services on new prototypes from initial concept all the way through to finished component.

Their clients span across multiple industry sectors including oil and gas, pharmaceutical, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and renewable energy.

