Making last minute mid term plans? Longfordians urged to wrap up as county braces itself for sub zero temperatures

It's been an Easter to forget on the weather front, and judging from what forecasters are predicting tonight, it looks as if that trend will continue with frosty conditions seeing temperatures fall to as low as -4C overnight.

That's the gloomy outlook meteorologists from the national forecaster are predicting in what is fast becoming one of the coolest spring's on record.

Much of the county experienced inclement wet conditions yesterday evening and this morning, a trend that looks set to continue intermittently over the coming days.

But it's this evening which looks set to be especially crisp as clear skies give rise to sub zero temperatures.

The advice is to keep those post winter woolies on hand at least for the next few days.

The good news though is that more milder conditions are forecast for Saturday with temperatures likely to reach in or around the 13C mark.

