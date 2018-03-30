Good Friday opening for Longford’s newest restaurant ‘Take Two’

It is most likely a first for a Good Friday in Longford today as local restaurateur David Dowd opened the doors to his new eatery and guest house on Earl Street earlier.

The Longford native is no stranger to the business having successfully run Tús Nua in Newtownforbes for the last five years.

The new premises - Take Two - is buzzing with style, class and great food, and David says he is “looking forward” to the challenge.

The restaurant is housed in the former Coys Bar - a premises many Longfordians will be familiar with!

“It quite possibly is the first time a new restaurant has opened in Longford town on a Good Friday alright,” laughed David as he took a break from his new state of the art kitchen to chat to the Leader.

“I’m five years in Tús Nua now - hard to believe, and I have built up a reputation in this business, so when this opportunity came a long, here in Longford town, I decided to go for it."

David also pointed to the fact that Longford town needs another restaurant and the chance is now there for him to provide people with the type of affordable and delicious food that is now in high demand.

“Longford town is lacking when it comes to restaurants, so I am taking the plunge as they saw and hopefully it will all go well,” he added.

Lights lunches and roast dinners are very much to the fore at Take Two and the restaurant’s interior focuses on that much loved classic 70s/80s New York theme.

A stake and gourmet burger menu will also be available to customers in the evenings and the premises boasts a full bar as well as a relaxing, friendly ambience.

“There is something to suit everyone’s tastes here at Take Two; I haven’t a clue how things are going to go, but I am hopeful that everything will work out fine here,” David continued.

“We are open for business as and from today and looking forward to welcoming everyone to a premises that is solely being run as a restaurant with a full bar - and the food is great too!.”