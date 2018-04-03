Longford motorist banned from driving for two years

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for two years following a hearing into the matter.

Jozef Milenky, 8 Glasson Lodge, Prospect Woods, Longford appeared before Judge Fiona Lydon charged with driving without insurance at Teffia Park, Longford on July 10, 2017.

He was also further charged with failing to retrain a child in the car and driving without a driving licence on the same date.

Outlining the evidence to the court, gardaí said that on the date in question the defendant was stopped after it emerged there was a two-year-old child sitting in the backseat with no restraint in place.

The court heard that a fixed penalty notice was issued in respect of the matter, but to date that fine remained unpaid.

The court was also told that gardaí made a lawful demand for a certificate of insurance at the time, and the defendant elected to produce at Longford Garda Station.

The court heard, however, that certificate was never produced.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor, Frank Gearty said his client was the father of three children who was “prepared to take the consequences of his behaviour”.

Mr Gearty added; “Jozef is no longer driving; has no driving licence and is dependent on social welfare”.

During her deliberations on the matter, Judge Lydon disqualified the defendant from driving for two years and fined him a total of €640 in respect of the matters before her.