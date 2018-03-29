Action packed itinerary lined up for Granard Easter Festival

Plans are well under way for the 2018 Granard Easter Festival from Holy Thursday March 29 to Easter Sunday April 1 and an action packed weekend is in store.

The Festival starts today, (Thursday) when there will be a special Open Day at Granard Garda Station, which promises to be a very exciting event.

The RSA will be there from 9am – 5pm with the Road Safety Bus and for over 16s there’ll be a Roll-over Car.

From 2pm-5pm the Garda Band will be present. Garda Specialist Units including mounted unit, aqua unit and dog unit will also be in attendance along with the Civil Defence.

There will be tours of the Garda Station, including areas of the station not usually accessible to the public.

On Saturday 31, at 11am in the GMCE building, there'll be a History Talk on 1798 by Pat Donnelly.

Local talented harpists will be on hand to play and ocal artist, Eilish Creamer’s, beautiful paintings of Granard and the surrounding areas will be on exhibition and will include a new painting titled 'The Black Pig’s Dyke'. Refreshments will be served. Entry is free.

Later on Saturday at 3pm, we have the annual 5K Run/ Jog / Walk, which will test the stamina of every man, woman and child who participates!

The gruelling 5K will start at Kiernan Milling, turning left at Brown’s Cross and left again bringing participants up the Granardkille Road, finishing at Daly’s Corner, Moxham Street. Entry is €10 per adult and €5 for U16s.

Prizes are as follows: Men 1st €100, 2nd €50 3rd €25 1st u16 €25. Ladies 1st €100, 2nd €50 3rd €25 1st u16 €25.

Registration will take place on Saturday 31 from 2pm at Kiernan Milling, Longford Road, Granard. All walkers, joggers and elite runners are welcome. Refreshments will be served in Fay’s Bar afterwards.

This event is kindly sponsored by Durkin Podiatry.

On Easter Sunday, from 1pm onwards, there will be lots of fabulous entertainment for children including bouncy castles, Disco Dome, Hi Rise Slide and obstacle course.

Minnie and Mickey Mouse along with Marshall from Paw Patrol will make an appearance in the parade and will be available for photos afterwards.

After the parade, there will be face painting and balloon modelling! Later in the afternoon there will be a puppet show at 3.30pm. All of this wonderful and exciting entertainment is free!

“We have a marvellous parade lined up which is expected to pass through Main Street at 2pm,” said orgnaiser Eimear Gallagher.

“Local businessman, Frank McMahon, a stalwart of the community, will be this year’s Grand Marshal.

“Frank will be driven by Eamonn Creamer in the car which he has very lovingly restored.”

This same car was driven up to Dublin for the Easter 1916 Rising.

“We are delighted that ONE will march in the parade, along with Longford pipe band,” Eimear continued.

“Every year, we are overwhelmed by the time, effort and creativity that goes into preparing and entering floats. We are asking all schools, businesses, clubs, voluntary organisations and community groups from everywhere to enter floats.”

On the day, the Best Overall Entry will receive the Carmel Fay Perpetual Trophy. Other prizes include Most Colourful Entry, Best Entertainment Entry, Best Commercial Entry, Best School Entry, Best Community Group Sponsored and Best Primary School Wheelbarrow Float.

The winner of the Best Dressed Shop Window will be presented with a trophy kindly sponsored by Granard Credit Union.

“After the parade, there’ll be live traditional music on Main Street along with children’s entertainment,” said Eimear .

“Everyone is welcome to come along and enjoy the fun! With such a variety of free, live entertainment there is something for everyone at the Granard Easter Festival!

The committee wishes to thank all businesses who kindly sponsored this festival.” More details available on Granard Easter Festival Facebook Page!