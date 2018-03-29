Man appears in court over alleged theft of woman's purse inside Longford's St Mel's Cathedral

A man was expected to appear in court on Tuesday in connection to the alleged theft of a woman's purse inside St Mel's Cathedral last week.

The Leader broke details concerning the incident on its website longfordleader.ie last Thursday, less than 24 hours after it was first reported.

In what has been described as a so-called 'distraction theft', the female victim is believed to have been targeted inside the historic cathedral at around lunchtime.

It's believed the suspect, who is local and known to gardaí, made off with the woman's purse which contained an undisclosed sum of cash.

The man reportedly fled the scene on foot with the alarm being raised moments later.

Gardaí later arrested a man in the Longford town area in connection to the incident.

He was subsequently charged and was due to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court on Tuesday.

