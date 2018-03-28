Longford council chiefs 'very confident' over future inward investment

Senior figures attached to Longford County Council are hopeful a recent four day trip to New York will pave the way for future inward investment into the county.

Cathaoirleach Cllr Martin Mulleady said he together with CEO Paddy Mahon and other executive members attended a series of meetings with key business figures in the lead up to St Patrick's Day.

Among those were Bernie Drake, a leading official in global investment giant Goldman Sachs with links to Granard.

“I am very confident something positive will come out of this,” said Cllr Mulleady.