Prayer service to be held for north Longford man seriously injured in Canada

The close knit community of Mullinalaghta will come together tomorrow evening (Thursday) to pray for the recovery of local man Brendan Keogh following an accident in Canada recently.

Mr Keogh, who is in his late 20s, sustained serious injuries in a road traffic incident in Vancouver last weekend.

Members of Mr Keogh's immediate family have flown out to the Canadian coastal seaport city where he is currently being tended to by medics in a local hospital.

Tomorrow night's mass at St. Columba's Church in Mullinalaghta is scheduled to take place at 7pm.

