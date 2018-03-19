Thieves steal large haul of cash and porcelain dolls from Longford house in audacious St Patrick's Day burglary

Gardaí are on the hunt for thieves who made off with a substantial cache of money and porcelain dolls from a private residence in Longford town at the weekend.

Taken alongside the ceramic items was close to €2,000 in a break-in gardaí believe took place at a house in the Farnagh area of town over the course last Friday and St Patrick's Day.

Detectives are satisfied the intruders struck while the house's occupants were away by prising open a rear window.

And though no further damage to the property was reported, the house itself was completely ransacked with almost every room having been rummaged through.

Due to a lack of CCTV footage available, gardaí are hoping an appeal to the local public might yield vital clues in their bid to track down those responsible.

Thefts linked to porcelain dolls is the second time in two months incidents of such type have been reported to gardaí in Longford.

Last month, the Leader was first to reveal how an estimated €15,000 worth of porcelain dolls were stolen during a burglary in the Springlawn area.

On that occasion, 50 artefacts worth around €300 each as well as a reputed €1,000 worth of Waterford Crystal were stolen.

Anyone with information in connection to last weekend's incident in Farnagh is asked to contact Longford Garda Station at (043) 3350570.

