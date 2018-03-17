What's on: St Patrick's Day parades in Longford

Longford is set to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style and here are your parade times and details.



1pm: Longford town

2.30pm: Lanesboro/Ballyleague

3pm: Arva



4.30pm: Ballymahon

5pm: Rooskey



Very few countries celebrate national days with the same high profile as St Patrick's Day.

Indeed outside the Fourth of July it's hard to name any other country's national day without resorting to a search engine.

Considering the size of our small island, it is a true measure of the influence and import of the Irish worldwide.

St Patrick's Day represents both a celebration and an opportunity.

An opportunity to promote the best of ourselves, and to promote a positive image on a national and local level.

Locally, it is heartening to see the many events scheduled for the day, and best wishes to the organisers of the Longford town, Lanesboro/Ballyleague, Ballymahon, Arva and Rooskey parades.

Sustaining a parade year after year requires a level of dedication and commitment which is not often appreciated by the public at large.

In reality, the task of organising all too often falls on the same small number of people every year. They deserve huge credit for the work and effort they put in.

And while there may be the TV distractions of the rugby Grand Slam battle and All-Ireland GAA Club Finals, the efforts of parade organisers deserve our full support. So get out on Saturday and enjoy your local parade.

Beannachtaí na Féile Pádraig oraibh! Bain craic agus sult ás ár lá iontach náisiúnta.

