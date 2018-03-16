Longford farmer reaches #1 on the Irish book charts

John Connell's 'The Cow Book' is top of the bestsellers list

John Connell and production company DMCi have launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for his children's television show, 'Mr Crocodile'. Photo: John Minihan

Ballinalee author John Connell launched 'The Cow Book' last week

There was great news for Ballinalee farmer, John Connell, today as he found out his book, 'The Cow Book', which was launched just over a week ago, has made it to number one in the Irish book charts.

The book has been flying off the shelves since its launch last week and people are still rushing to get their hands on a copy.

After the launch, John was hoping to 'trump Trump' by knocking 'Fire and Fury' out of the number one spot.

One week on and he's done it. The Ballinalee man expressed his joy on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

