Longford farmer reaches #1 on the Irish book charts

There was great news for Ballinalee farmer, John Connell, today as he found out his book, 'The Cow Book', which was launched just over a week ago, has made it to number one in the Irish book charts.

The book has been flying off the shelves since its launch last week and people are still rushing to get their hands on a copy.

After the launch, John was hoping to 'trump Trump' by knocking 'Fire and Fury' out of the number one spot.

One week on and he's done it. The Ballinalee man expressed his joy on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

Bloody delighted to say The Cow Book is No 1 in the bestseller list in Ireland! Let's raise a glass of full fat milk! Dont forget to order your copy today! @GrantaBooks pic.twitter.com/8EBmvDFb6Q — John Connell (@JConnelj2) March 16, 2018

