Man to go on trial accused of Longford assault

A man is to go on trial next week accused of assaulting another man in Longford town almost a year and a half ago.

Martin Stokes, of 88 Springlawn, Longford has pleaded not guilty to a Section 3 assault causing harm to Gerald Stokes on September 11 2016.

Mr Stokes, who was wearing a beige jumper and beige trousers, did not address a sitting of Longford Circuit Court yesterday (Thursday), only to confirm that he was pleading guilty to the charge made against him.

A jury was consequently sworn in before Judge John Hannon ahead of what is expected to be a four day trial commencing next Tuesday.

For more, follow longfordleader.ie and next week's Longford Leader.