Longford man found with no insurance was banned from driving at time of offence

A man who appeared before Longford District Court last week charged under the Road Traffic Act was disqualified from driving for six years following a hearing into the matter.

Adam Lisiecki, 2 O’Connor Park, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with driving with no insurance at Leader Park, Longford on April 18, 2016.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Garda Connolly said that on the date in question he stopped the defendant while driving and discovered he was driving without insurance.

The court was also told that the defendant had been disqualified from driving for four years back in 2016.

In mitigation, the defendant’s solicitor Fiona Baxter said her client had a very poor history when it came to driving without insurance.

She also pointed out to the court that her client acknowledged that.

The court also heard that the defendant was addicted to heroin, but was regarded as a very skilled stone mason.

“He takes heroin and is known as a very skilled stone mason,” Ms Baxter added.

“He says that he would be willing to do community service if you were of a mind to impose that judge.”

Meanwhile Judge Hughes said that community service was a good idea in the case before him.

He said he would impose 200 hours of community service in lieu of five months in prison and then referred the matter to the Probation Service in an effort to determine Ms Baxter’s client’s suitability for community service.

The Judge subsequently disqualified the defendant from driving for a period of six years and ordered him to appear back before Longford District Court on February 27 next when it is anticipated that the Probation Report will also be furnished to the court on that day.