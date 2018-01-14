Longford man who threw stones through shop window ordered to pay compensation

A man who appeared at last week’s sitting of Longford District Court charged in connection with damage caused to a local shop was ordered to pay €200 in compensation before matters will be brought to a conclusion.

Joe Campbell (48), 8 Great Water Street, Longford appeared before Judge Seamus Hughes charged with damaging two front windows of Shahje Continental Foods at Great Water Street, Longford on November 29, 2017.

He was also further charged with being intoxicated and engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour at Great Water Street, Longford on November 29 last and of failing to comply with the orders of An Garda Síochána at Great Water street, Longford on November 11, 2017.

Outlining the evidence to the court, Inspector Blaithín Moran said that on the date in question at approximately 8:30pm, gardaí were called to the shop in the Great Water Street area of Longford town after it emerged that the defendant had thrown two stones through the premises’ front window.

The Inspector said that €200 worth of damage had been caused in the incident.

“On November 29, 2017, gardaí received a call that Mr Campbell was abusing the owner of the same store and when gardaí went there, they found the defendant to be intoxicated,” Inspector Moran continued.

“Mr Campbell was also very abusive and was shouting at a member of the public.

“He was very abusive and was intimidating other people.

“He was subsequently arrested.”

Meanwhile, the court heard from the defendant’s solicitor Bríd Mimnagh who said that her client was having “difficulties” with a number of parties who also lived in and around the Great Water Street area of Longford town.

“He has been living there for four years and there is a number of people who he had been friendly with and now there are problems with those people,” Ms Mimnagh added.

“He has a sister with difficulties and he told them about her, but now those people are saying that his sister is the way she is because he abused her.”

The local solicitor went on to tell the court that while her client drank too much “now and again”, he was a decent man who was simply trying to get on with his life.

“These people are giving Joe a really hard time, but he is staying quiet now and not reacting to them,” Ms Mimnagh continued, before pointing out that as recently as last weekend, the people involved had been giving her client “the finger” in public.

During his ruling on the matter Judge Hughes said that he wanted €200 for the shop owner whose windows Mr Campbell had broken.

The Judge also pointed out to the defendant that if there was any further trouble, he would send him to prison.

“Bite your bottom lip Mr Campbell and turn the other cheek; if there is problems leave it to the Gardaí to sort it out,” Judge Hughes said before ordering the defendant to furnish the €200 compensation to the court on March 6 next.