Four arrested for drink driving in Longford

Four people were arrested in Co Longford for drink driving over the festive season.

The number sees a decrease on previous years.

“People are becoming more responsible when it comes to drink driving,” a garda spokesperson told the Leader. Meanwhile, figures released by the Road Safety Authority (RSA) indicated that 7,428 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence up to December 2017.

The figures were revealed as RSA and An Garda Síochána launched their Christmas road safety appeal, highlighting the impact of drink driving.

Alcohol was a factor in two in five fatal crashes in November and December over the last eight years, with the highest numbers in Dublin, Cork and Galway. Almost half of those killed in crashes during this period were drivers.