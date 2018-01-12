Four arrested for drink driving in Longford
Four people were arrested in Co Longford for drink driving over the festive season.
The figures were revealed as RSA and An Garda Síochána launched their Christmas road safety appeal, highlighting the impact of drink driving.
Alcohol was a factor in two in five fatal crashes in November and December over the last eight years, with the highest numbers in Dublin, Cork and Galway. Almost half of those killed in crashes during this period were drivers.
