Ballymahon musician prepares to launch her new single, 'Man on a Mission'

Last year was certainly a successful one for Ballymahon musician, Katie Gallagher, who has no plans to slow down just yet.

Between gigging at the Taste of Dublin Festival and in the Helix, supporting Mick Flannery, winning the Tipperary International Song of Peace competition, and reaching number one with her debut single 'Two Runaways', it's no wonder Katie sees 2017 as her best year yet.

And with big plans for the upcoming year, including gigs, festivals, and an EP launch - all while finishing college - there's no fear of Katie falling off the musical radar for 2018.

In fact, she's starting as she means to go on, with the launch of her new single, Man on a Mission, due for release on February 23.

“I’m currently planning my tour around the country for that single,” Katie told the Longford Leader last week.

“I’m delighted to be releasing this song because it’s my own original song (as was the first one) and it contrasts 'Two Runaways' completely because it’s faster and more upbeat!”

The single will be released on all downloading media from February 23, and the accompanying tour will include a gig in the Boglane Theatre, Ballymahon on February 24.

“This time last year I was in a completely different headspace,” said Katie, reflecting on the past 12 months.

“It d to be a job for me but now I’m really enjoying the music again - and that comes from a lot of learning on my part!

“I had no idea where I was heading this time last year and I’m proud of the progress and the evolution of my writing.”

Katie is full of thanks for all those who have supported her in her career so far and hopes to see continued support in 2018.

“Thank you to Zoë Farrell (@MusicWand) for all her help with the PR and to Paul Gurney at RealWorld Studios for letting me into the studio and recording the single and for all his help throughout the process,” said Katie.

Katie Gallagher will be doing a cover set in Skelly's Bar, Ballymahon, this Friday, January 13, at 10pm. Details of Katie's single and upcoming gigs will be available via her Facebook page, @KatieGallagherMusic.

