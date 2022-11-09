ALERT | Longford motorists warned of disruption due to storm pipe replacement on Granard's Main Street
Longford motorists are being warned of disruption due to storm pipe replacement on the N55 in Granard.
Longford County Council are scheduled to complete the works this Saturday, November 12.
The works will be take place on the main street of Granard, and a shuttle system will need to be implemented at this location under Stop/Go control to complete the works.
Works will commence at 6:30am and be completed by 7pm.
