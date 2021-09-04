Search

Arva dentist and lecturer Gerry Morris fondly remembered

The area was saddened on Monday, August 16 as news broke of the peaceful death, in the care of the Beacon Hospital, of Mr Gerry Morris, BDS, Rathmines, Dublin and a native of Main Street, Arva.

He attended Arva National School before going to St Patrick’s College, Cavan and from there to University College Dublin from where he graduated as a Bachelor of Dental Science.

Gerry set up his Dental Practice on Crumlin Road, Dublin where he became a very popular dentist and had a large clientele.

Gerry was also a popular teacher as he started lecturing in the Dental Hospital in Dublin.

There were many warm tributes to him from those who passed through the Dental Hospital and he was always available for them afterwards.

In his youth Gerry played Gaelic football and was a keen golfer in later years.

He was very popular within his circle of friends as he had a great sense of humour and was a great storyteller.

Gerry was predeceased by his brothers Fr Paddy, Seamus, Vinny, BDS, and is survived by his wife Sheila (nee Mc Caffrey), daughter Sara, sons Peter and Philip, grandchildren Charlie, Moya, Killian, Owen, Astrid and Rosa, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Brigid, sister-in-law Phil, brother-in-law Barney, nephews, nieces, relatives and a larger circle of friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.

Gerry’s funeral Mass took place in the Church of the Holy Name, Upper Ranelagh, Dublin on Thursday, August 19, followed by committal service at Mount Jerome.

