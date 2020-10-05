€9,706 for Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Services, Granard under the Covid-19 Stability Fund

Rath Mhuire & Dolmen Services Ltd, Granard is to receive €9,706 worth of funding under the Covid-19 Stability Fund.



The funding, the fourth tranche under the Covid-19 Stability Fund, was announced on Monday by Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD.



The funding from the Dormant Accounts Fund is designed to support community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Once-off cash injections of between €2,000 and €200,000 are being awarded to qualifying organisations that provide critical services to those most vulnerable in society. This will help with short term cash flow issues caused by Covid-19.





Minister O’Brien said: “I am very happy to join with my colleagues at the Department of Health to announce a further tranche of funding under the COVID 19 Stability fund to Community and Voluntary organisations and Social Enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties at this time. My Government colleagues and myself acknowledge and appreciate the work that these organisations do in their communities and I hope that this funding will go some way to support the continuation of their valuable services.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank sincerely all community and voluntary organisations for the work they have done throughout this difficult period to support and provide valuable services to the most disadvantaged in our communities. Their work remains a very important part of getting Ireland through this pandemic and Government recognises and is grateful for that contribution.”