Granard students in running for Junk Kouture national honour

After yet another awe-inspiring display of regional glitz, glamour and re-purposed ‘rubbish’, Junk Kouture provincial winners will gather together for one last time at the competition’s Grand Final in the 3 Arena on April 30.

Taking to one of Ireland’s most prestigious stages, one local design, Bucket List, designed by Aoife Leonard, Emma Dalton and Ella Mulligan from Cnoc Mhuire, Granard will join grand finalists from across the country in a bid to be crowned the tenth annual Junk Kouture winner.

Set to be one of the biggest events in the 2020 fashion calendar, 3Arena will play host to the crème de la crème of the country’s most creative young minds.

Overall, 80 creative teams will strut their stuff and showcase their striking works of wearable, recycled art, in the hope of being crowned the kings or queens of the catwalk by a celebrity judging panel, including star of Ru Paul’s Drag Race and Strictly Come Dancing Michelle Visage and the X Factor’s Louis Walsh.

Apart from a celebrity judging panel, the public can also take part in competition voting online from 9am on March 30 to 6pm on April 3 by visiting app.junkkouture.com.

Feel free to vote for as many designs as you like, but only one vote per day is possible. The public vote accounts for 10% of the finalists’ scores and can really make a massive difference to the overall winner!

To join the night of recycled fashion and fun, grab your tickets to the Junk Kouture Grand Final on sale from the venue’s box office or ticketmaster.ie.