Anna May McHugh coming to Granard for student workshop

Longford Ploughing breaks new ground in the spirit of cultivation with National Ploughing Championships & LPA main sponsor Kiernan Milling.

On April 03 2019, LPA chair Cynthia Geelan Cruise hosted over 60 students and their teachers from secondary schools throughout County Longford, at a ploughing workshop at Kiernan Milling in Granard. It was a pioneering event, the only gathering of its kind in Ireland.

Thanks to the continued generosity of Kiernan Milling, main sponsors of Longford Ploughing 2020, the initiative is going ahead again on Tuesday March 10. Anna May McHugh, Managing director of the National Ploughing championships, will preside over presentations from An Garda Siochana and FBD insurance on security, health and safety.

The morning session includes an insight into the Ploughing Association at local and national level. Garreth Carroll from Kiernan Milling will share his wisdom on feed production at the mill and explain plant operations. Animal nutrition and feed blending will be explored in an interactive discussion with the nutritionist team who work in the mill.

Charlie Burns of Carton Rural Agricultural Consultants will host the students in the afternoon, on his farm at Robinstown, the site of the Novice ploughing this year. Longford Ploughing members will give working demonstrations on 'horse ploughing', 'tractor ploughing', 'loy digging' and potato planting.

Some ploughing judges, registered with the NPA, will explain the official NPA scoresheet and marking scheme used for competition ploughing. This exercise takes place over a number of demonstration plots and focuses on the parallels between ploughing and any other exam subject.

LPA stated: “When you know what the examiner is looking for and when you present what is looked for in practical format or in writing, then you get the marks.

“Hopefully these concepts will help students secure good grades in Ag Science next year!”

