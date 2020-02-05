Gardaí seek assistance in tracing missing Longford man

Granard gardaí are seeking assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a Longford man.

The 60-year-old man has gone missing from his home in the Corboy area of Killoe/Edgeworthstown.

According to a Killoe community text alert, the man has been missing since 12pm today, Wednesday February 05.

He was last seen on Kilmoyle lane at 2.20pm headed towards Farragh. The man has grey hair and was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who may have seen the man is urged to contact Granard Garda on 043 6687660.