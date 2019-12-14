Granard cllr seeks update on parking which is at 'crisis point' in the town

Cllr Turlough ‘Pott’ McGovern sought an update on the quest for improved parking facilities in Granard town at a recent MD meeting.

The public representative, who promised to rectify parking in Granard as part of his election promise, said parking is now at a ‘crisis point’ in the town, as he sought an update.

He stated, “Parking, in general, in Granard, is getting to a crisis point and needs to be addressed for the benefit of the people of Granard.

“Have we any update on the strategy plan for Granard in general?” he asked.

“No matter where you meet anyone in Granard, they are giving out about the parking.”

Councillors were informed that delays were contributed to the delay in the council’s purchase of a building in the town. It was also confirmed that no changes will be made to parking on main street until off-street car parks are fixed as part of the regeneration strategy for Granard.

David Coppinger Longford County Council senior executive engineer explained, “There is a considerable history in Granard with parking.

“The policy is that there will be no amendments made on Main street until off-street car parks sorted. The regeneration section are preparing a regeneration strategy for Granard and as part of that, the consultant will be required to look at parking in Granard.

“The regeneration section have already completed the procurement process and they are ready to appoint a consultant, but they are awaiting funding.

“Once the funding is approved, the consultants will be appointed and they do intend to consult with elected members and the local community as to the priorities and future development of Granard.

“That will include the unfinished car park,” he continued.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy questioned as to whether a commitment was made for consultants to start work in 2020, to which Mr David Coppinger replied ‘No’.

Cllr McGovern also sought an update on works to be carried out at Granard church.

“Anything more on across from the church in Granard? Will we get something done before Christmas?” he said.

Mr Coppinger replied, “Perhaps. I only asked one of the lads in the road design office the other day to do up a sketch, so we can then talk to gardaí and the priest etc, before we actually start putting lines on the ground.”

