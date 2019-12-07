Permission sought to develop Granard primary school and church facilities

Longford county council (LCC) have confirmed the receipt of a planning application from the board of management of the Sacred Heart Primary school in Granard, Co Longford.

The application is seeking permission for the construction of a single storey structure to the front of the existing school building, consisting of 2. No. classrooms, each with toilet facilities, wheelchair accessible W.C and a boiler house.

The application also includes for connections to existing foul sewer, surface water and watermain services, all of which to serve existing primary school.

Meanwhile, representatives on behalf of St Mary’s Parish church in Granard have made an application to LCC planning department seeking permission for the construction of an extension and renovations at the church grounds in Granard.

The aim is to renovate and extend the existing storage building, with existing public toilet facilities incorporated into the same. It is also proposed to change the use of this building into a public building to be used in conjunction with the existing church St Mary’s.

