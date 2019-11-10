Application made to develop new takeaway in Granard

Granard could be the beneficiaries of a new take-away/restaurant premises, after Longford County Council confirmed the receipt of an application seeking permission for such.

The aim of applicants is to change the use of a retail shop on Main street Granard, to a take-away restaurant/foodway outlet. A decision is due on December 9.

Also read: Relief for service users of Longford Phoenix Centre as new manager gets set to take over