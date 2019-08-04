INQUA delegates receive warm welcome to Longford

A group of international archaeologists from fifteen countries from around the world, who are in Ireland for the International Union for Quaternary Research (INQUA) Congress 2019 visited Co Longford on Sunday July 28.

They visited the site of the Discovery Programme excavations at Lough Kinale near Abbeylara, where human occupation can be traced back to the Later Mesolithic Era (c.6000BCE-3000BCE).

They were welcomed by the Cathaoirleach of the Granard Municipal District, Cllr PJ Reilly and County Heritage Officer, Máiréad Ní Chonghaile.

The group then visited the historic former train station at Ballywillin, where they were warmly greeted by a large group from the local community, including the Gilligan family, and were entertained by very talented young traditional musicians, singers and dancers from the John Dungan Branch of Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann.

They also had the opportunity to experience local history through displays of photographs and art by Eilish Creamer.

Eamonn Creamer and the Rath Mhuire Men's Social Club had a selection of historic vehicles on display including the Ford Model T which was originally owned by Larry Kiernan, brother of Kitty Kiernan and was used to collect Michael Collins from the station when he visited the area.

The delegation completed their visit to Co Longford with a visit to the Corlea Trackway Visitor Centre, to visit the largest preserved Iron Age timber road in Europe.