Granard teacher chosen as Rose of Tralee escort

Granard teacher, Daniel Byrne, is one of seven teachers among the thirty-two Rose Escorts chosen for the Rose of Tralee International Festival’s 60th Year celebrations from August 23 to 27.

The Westmeath native, a teacher at Ardscoil Phádraig, said he was ‘happy, proud and honoured’ following his selection as an escort.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival’s Communications Manager, John Drummey, explained: “The Rose Escorts spent three days in Kerry (from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16) where they undertook a number of gruelling, yet fun, tasks to prepare them for the festival in August.”

Mr Drummey added, “The Boot Camp weekend in the Kingdom is a team-building exercise that is also designed to help them cope with the demands of a busy week in Tralee.

“We are particularly grateful to our friends in Kerry County Council for putting together such a packed programme of activities throughout the magnificent Kingdom of Kerry.”

The lads, all aged 21 to 30, had to carry out a range of activities including a hike over Carrauntoohill - Ireland’s highest mountain - cliff diving, abseiling, cookery, swimming, kayaking, surfing, ironing and sewing in order to prove they will have the stamina to be a Rose Escort.

Daniel remarked, “I spent three incredible days at Escort boot camp with my fellow Rose Escorts, participating in various activities all around county Kerry!

“We laughed, sang, danced and bonded and ultimately started building the foundations of many great friendships all in preparation for the festival and our Rose Escort responsibilities, all kicking off on August 23.”

He extended special thanks to the staff at Ardscoil Phádraig for their support and he also thanked his sponsors for their generosity - Tom Birmingham Menswear, Mullingar; Con's Bar, Mullingar and Clara Fields, Clara, Co Offaly.”

Looking ahead, one of the 32 men will be selected as the Rose Escort of the Year live on RTÉ One on Monday, August 26.

Paul Clabby, a farmer from Four Mile House, County Roscommon, will return for a second year after being chosen as the 2018 Rose Escort of the Year.

The 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from Friday to Tuesday, August 23 - 27 when a full line-up of free family-fun entertainment is planned for the streets of Tralee with Aslan, The Hot House Flowers, Derek Ryan, three parades, two fireworks displays and Adrenaline Stunt Show and much more.

The Festival Dome will play host to the Rose Ball, 80s Night with Abbaesque, Autumn Winter Fashion Show and of course, the TV Rose Selections on RTÉ presented by Dáithí Ó Sé.

Full details of this year’s Rose festival are available on www.roseoftralee.ie