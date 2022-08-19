Longford golfer Deirdre Smith selected on the Irish Women’s team for the European Senior Championships

Longford golfer Deirdre Smith pictured in action Photo: Golffile
Golf Ireland has announced teams for the upcoming European Senior Team Championships in Slovenia later this month and selected on the Irish Women’s team is Longford native Deirdre Smith from Aughnacliffe.
Deirdre, who recently won the 2022 Irish Senior Women’s Close Championship, is a member of Co Louth Golf Club.
The European Senior Women’s Championship takes place in Slovenia, with the European Senior Men’s Championship happening simultaneously in Estonia. Both Championships run from August 30th to September 3rd.
Among those selected are Irish Senior Men’s and Women’s Amateur Open champions Jody Fanagan and Laura Webb.
Ireland Senior Women’s Team
Tracy Eakin (Dooks)
Maria O’Reilly (Headfort)
Deirdre Smith (Co. Louth)
Alison Taylor (Malahide)
Laura Webb (Royal Portrush)
Carol Wickham (Laytown & Bettystown)
Captain: Marilyn Henderson (Royal Belfast)
Manager: Valerie Hassett (Lahinch)
Ireland Senior Men’s Team
Jody Fanagan (Milltown)
Eamonn Haugh (Castletroy)
Joe Lyons (Galway)
David Mulholland (Castlerock)
John O'Brien (Castlemartyr)
Christopher O'Connor (Corrstown)
Captain: Brian Hutchinson (Donaghadee)
Manager: Matt Donohue (Portumna)
