Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry well placed going into round 3 of Canadian Open

Defending champion Rory McIlroy is well in the mix at the top of the Canadian Open leaderboard going into round 3 at the St. George's Golf and Country Club on Saturday. PIC: Sportsfile
The world number 8 is one shot behind leader Wyndham Clark after shooting a two-under-par 68 on Friday which leaves him on six-under-par overall.
Huge roars for @McIlroyRory— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 10, 2022
The defending champ is just two back @RBCCanadianOpen. pic.twitter.com/1z3wuPm5gU
Offaly native Shane Lowry has also enjoyed a solid start to the tournament as he sits three shots off the lead on four-under-par going into Saturday's round. The world number 25 shot a one-under-par 69 on Friday.
Leaderboard @RBCCanadianOpen ⛳️— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 11, 2022
1. @Wyndham_Clark (-7)
T2. @McIlroyRory (-6)
T2. @MattFitz94
T2. @K_M_Mitchell
T2. @JimmyHardK
T2. @ASmalley_Golf
7. @AustinCookGolf (-5)
