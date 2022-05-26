Killoe company Kiernan Steel sponsor County Longford Golf Club Classic

Pictured at the launch of County Longford Golf Club Classic. (L to r): Eileen Flynn, Lady Captain; John Kiernan, Kiernan Steel, Main Sponsor and Andy Byrne, Club Captain
County Longford Golf Club’s main fundraiser of the year is the Club Classic and it takes place this weekend: Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 27/28/29.
There has been a lot of work put in over the past number of weeks by a very energetic committee and it plans to be one of the most successful Classics in recent times.
There is still work to do and we would appreciate the help of all members who might have a few spare hours. The table has to be run over the whole weekend and anyone who is willing to give a hand could contact the Lady Captain Eileen Flynn or Club Captain Andy Byrne.
Thanks again to all who have put in teams and provided sponsorship for the greens and t boxes. Thanks in particular to Killoe Company Kiernan Steel for agreeing to be the main sponsor for the event.
Former Independent Cllr Christy Warnock with his son and current Longford County Councillor Gerry Warnock following the latter's re-election in 2014
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.