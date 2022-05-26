Search

26 May 2022

Killoe company Kiernan Steel sponsor County Longford Golf Club Classic

Main fundraiser this weekend: Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 27/28/29

co longford golf club

Pictured at the launch of County Longford Golf Club Classic. (L to r): Eileen Flynn, Lady Captain; John Kiernan, Kiernan Steel, Main Sponsor and Andy Byrne, Club Captain

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

26 May 2022 5:06 PM

Email:

sport@longfordleader.ie

County Longford Golf Club’s main fundraiser of the year is the Club Classic and it takes place this weekend: Friday, Saturday, Sunday May 27/28/29.

There has been a lot of work put in over the past number of weeks by a very energetic committee and it plans to be one of the most successful Classics in recent times.

 There is still work to do and we would appreciate the help of all members who might have a few spare hours. The table has to be run over the whole weekend and anyone who is willing to give a hand could contact the Lady Captain Eileen Flynn or Club Captain Andy Byrne. 

 Thanks again to all who have put in teams and provided sponsorship for the greens and t boxes. Thanks in particular to Killoe Company Kiernan Steel for agreeing to be the main sponsor for the event.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media