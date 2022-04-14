Search

14 Apr 2022

Tiger Woods to play in Ireland this summer

Tiger Woods to play in Ireland this summer

Tiger Woods to play in Ireland this summer

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

14 Apr 2022 10:29 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

One of the greatest golfers of all time, Tiger Woods, is set to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare Manor this July.

The tournament organisers have confirmed that Woods will play in the charity event from July 4 to July 5.

This will be Tiger's fourth appearance at the JP McManus Pro-Am - which has helped raise over €140 million for charitable organisations in the Mid-West region of Ireland since its inception in 1990.

The 15-time major winner, who was involved in a near-fatal car crash in February 2021, returned to competitive golf last week when he played in the renowned US Masters tournament at Augusta. Woods impressively made the cut and following his final round, he confirmed that he would play in the Open Championship at St Andrews in July.

The 46-year-old will be joined by Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Leona Maguire, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau in the field at Adare Manor this summer.

Tournament host, JP McManus, said: “Tiger has been a great friend and avid supporter of the Pro-Am for a very long time and we are absolutely thrilled he has committed to play once again in the tournament.

“His presence at Adare Manor will undoubtedly bring huge excitement to the thousands of spectators and we are very grateful to him for giving up his free time to be with us.

“We’d also like to sincerely thank all our players, the DP World Tour, volunteers, and ticket cap holders for their continued support of the event as we endeavour to raise vital funds for charities in the region.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media