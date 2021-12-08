Some turnaround as Longford GAA declare a net profit of €260,000

What a difference a year makes! From operating with the burden of a €117,000 deficit in the day-to-day running of Longford GAA in 2020, there has been some turnaround in the financial matters with the County Board declaring a net profit of €260,000.

While there are a few factors for the badly needed boost in the accounts that will be explained to the delegates via zoom at the annual Convention this Thursday night (7.30pm), the transformation is mainly due to the tremendous fundraising efforts of the dedicated group of supporters who run Club Longford, just a couple of years in existence.

Boosted by a net profit of €115,000 from the major fundraising draw this year, the Supporters Club generated the overall profit of almost €150,000 and this figure includes the net profit of €30,000 from the Golf Classic with Club Longford membership and Pitch Advertising at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park other sources of income.

Despite the dilemma of the ongoing Covid pandemic, there was some other good news on the financial front with the Longford championships gate receipts in 2021 increasing to around €60,000 as the crowds were gradually allowed to return to the games in compliance with the restrictions.

Longford County Board received around €130,000 from the Government funding to the GAA due to the Covid situation this year while the pressure was eased in the cost of running the various county teams during the shortened 2021 split season with less games.

The most significant saving was the figure of around €125,000 in the players travel & team expenses category and which was substantially funded by Croke Park.

The breakdown for the cost of running the various county teams in 2021 is as follows:

Players Travel & Team Expenses - €119,625 (as compared to €244,115 in 2020)

Catering - €48,961 (as compared to €83,244 in 2020)

Medical & Physiotherapy - €36,036 (as compared to €35,119 in 2020)

Gym & Pitch Hire - €20,176 (as compared to €39,440 in 2020)

Sportsgear & Equipment - €41,044 (as compared to €24,769 in 2020)

The total figure is around €266,000 to cover the senior, U-20, minor (U-17), U-16 football and senior hurling squads this year - as compared to around €428,000 in 2020. A decrease coming in at the considerable sum of around €162,000 which is mainly due to the shortened 2021 split season.







