Killoe and Mullinalaghta clash in the Longford Leader Cup Final

Michael Quinn on the ball for Killoe ahead of Mullinalaghta opponent David McGivney. Action from the 2021 SFC semi-final back on October 24 Photo: Syl Healy
In a repeat of the semi-final showdown in the 2021 senior championship, Mullinalaghta and Killoe will meet again in the Leader Cup Final at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park this Sunday, throw-in 2pm.
A couple of late goals clinched the win for the eventual county champions in the Connolly Cup clash between the teams at the end of October and after also capturing the Division 1 league title, St Columba’s are now just one step away from completing the grand slam of the 2021 senior football competitions.
In a terrific match at Emmet Park on Sunday last, it took penalties to settle the Leader Cup semi-final after Killoe and Colmcille finished deadlocked at 1-16 apiece after extra-time.
Killoe won the penalty shoot-out in a dramatic finish to reach the senior league decider while Mullinalaghta scored a comfortable 1-11 to 0-4 victory over Clonguish in the other semi-final at the Laurels.
The two best clubs in the county during the past number of years have dominated the destination of the prestigious Leader Cup trophy since 2012 and it promises to be a cracking game on Sunday in the quest for some more silverware.
Prediction: Mullinalaghta St Columba’s
