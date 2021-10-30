Search

30/10/2021

Longford Ladies IFC Final: Colmcille capture county title in thriller

Droplink Ladies Football Intermediate Championship Final

droplink ladies football finals

Colmcille captain Grainne Reilly is presented with the Intermediate Championship Cup by Olive McKeogh of the sponsors Droplink Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Inspired by full-forward Megan Jobe who registered the impressive total of 2-4, Colmcille captured the Ladies Football Intermediate championship title with just a single point to spare over neighbours Dromard in a thrilling county final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday. 

Colmcille . . . 3-7    Dromard . . . 3-6

Colmcille were under pressure when Dromard hit the front late in the game courtesy of a goal from a penalty converted by Orlaith McGauran but the sides were all square (3-6 to 3-6) moments later when Michelle Farrell shot over the bar.

A draw and a replay was looking the likely outcome but player of the match Jobe landed a glorious winning point for Colmcille who made amends for the bitter disappointment of losing to Ballymore in last year’s Intermediate final. 

COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Kate O’Reilly, Tara Esler, Catriona Farrelly; Mya Murtagh, Grainne Reilly, Karen Reilly; Michelle Farrell (1-3, one point from free), Nessa Farley; Shauna McCabe, Erica Coen, Emma McKeon; Sarah Macken, Megan Jobe (2-4, three points from frees), Shannon Bransfield.

Subs:- Caroline Doyle for K O’Reilly (25 mins); Emma Jane Hawkins for S Bransfield (40 mins); Patricia Hourican for S Macken (stoppage time).

DROMARD: Michelle Kilkenny; Cathy Conefrey, Emma Bleakley, Orfhlaith Mulligan; Brianna Murphy, Mairead Reynolds, Karen McLoughlin; Avril Cosgrove, Laura McManus (0-1); Helen Conefrey, Cait Murphy, Shauna Hagan (0-1, free); Michelle McManus (1-0), Sarah Reynolds (0-1), Orlaith McGauran (2-2, goals from penalties).

Subs:- Kate McEntire (0-1) for H Conefrey (28 mins); Laura Bleakley for A Cosgrove (56 mins); Shauna O’Reilly for B Murphy (stoppage time). 

Referee: Martin Clyne (Longford Slashers). 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media