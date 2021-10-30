Longford Ladies IFC Final: Colmcille capture county title in thriller

Colmcille captain Grainne Reilly is presented with the Intermediate Championship Cup by Olive McKeogh of the sponsors Droplink Photo: Syl Healy
Inspired by full-forward Megan Jobe who registered the impressive total of 2-4, Colmcille captured the Ladies Football Intermediate championship title with just a single point to spare over neighbours Dromard in a thrilling county final at Emmet Park, Killoe on Saturday.
Colmcille . . . 3-7 Dromard . . . 3-6
Colmcille were under pressure when Dromard hit the front late in the game courtesy of a goal from a penalty converted by Orlaith McGauran but the sides were all square (3-6 to 3-6) moments later when Michelle Farrell shot over the bar.
A draw and a replay was looking the likely outcome but player of the match Jobe landed a glorious winning point for Colmcille who made amends for the bitter disappointment of losing to Ballymore in last year’s Intermediate final.
COLMCILLE: Ruth Jones; Kate O’Reilly, Tara Esler, Catriona Farrelly; Mya Murtagh, Grainne Reilly, Karen Reilly; Michelle Farrell (1-3, one point from free), Nessa Farley; Shauna McCabe, Erica Coen, Emma McKeon; Sarah Macken, Megan Jobe (2-4, three points from frees), Shannon Bransfield.
Subs:- Caroline Doyle for K O’Reilly (25 mins); Emma Jane Hawkins for S Bransfield (40 mins); Patricia Hourican for S Macken (stoppage time).
DROMARD: Michelle Kilkenny; Cathy Conefrey, Emma Bleakley, Orfhlaith Mulligan; Brianna Murphy, Mairead Reynolds, Karen McLoughlin; Avril Cosgrove, Laura McManus (0-1); Helen Conefrey, Cait Murphy, Shauna Hagan (0-1, free); Michelle McManus (1-0), Sarah Reynolds (0-1), Orlaith McGauran (2-2, goals from penalties).
Subs:- Kate McEntire (0-1) for H Conefrey (28 mins); Laura Bleakley for A Cosgrove (56 mins); Shauna O’Reilly for B Murphy (stoppage time).
Referee: Martin Clyne (Longford Slashers).
