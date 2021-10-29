Longford ladies goalkeeper Riane McGrath receives the ZuCar Golden Glove Award

Longford goalkeeper Riane McGrath is pictured with the inaugural ZuCar Golden Glove award, at ZuCar South Dublin this Friday Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Longford ladies football goalkeeper Riane McGrath is pictured with the inaugural ZuCar Golden Glove award, at ZuCar South Dublin this Friday.
Riane’s brilliant save for Longford against Fermanagh in the 2021 TG4 All-Ireland Intermediate Championship relegation play-off won the popular vote on the Ladies Gaelic Football Association website.
ZuCar are the LGFA’s Official Performance Partner.
