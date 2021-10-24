Search

Longford SFC: Crucial late goals give Mullinalaghta the edge over Killoe

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

senior football championship 2021

Donal McElligott on the break for Mullinalaghta ahead of Killoe opponent Larry Moran. Action from the SFC semi-final on Sunday Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Mullinalaghta are back in the Senior Football Championship final for the first time since they completed a magnificent three-in-a-row in 2018 with crucial late goals from James McGivney and Michael Cunningham giving them the edge over the title holders Killoe.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-7   Killoe Emmet Og 0-7

Played in difficult conditions at a wet and windy Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening, St Columba’s were in front throughout the match but just a solitary point separated the sides (0-7 to 0-6) when Mark Hughes converted a free for Emmet Og in the 47th minute.

During that same period of the semi-final clash, Mullinalaghta were down to 14 players after full-back Patrick Fox received a black card in the 44th minute but Ciaran Fox’s side showed a lot of character to overcome this setback.

James McGivney pounced on the breaking ball in weaving his way through for a well-taken goal in the 53rd minute and soon after Michael Cunningham planted a cracking strike into the back of the net (56th minute) to clinch a deserved victory for St Columba’s who now meet Mostrim in the county final on Sunday November 7.   

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Francis Mulligan; Donal McElligott (0-1), Shane Mulligan, Gary Rogers; John Keegan (0-1), David McGivney (0-1); Michael Cunningham (1-0), James McGivney (1-0), Cian Mackey; Jayson Matthews (0-1), Aidan McElligott (0-1), Rian Brady (0-2).

Subs:- Connor Leonard for R Brady (60 mins); Tom Meehan for G Rogers (stoppage time). 

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Darren Moffatt, Liam Hughes, James Moran; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Ryan Moffatt; Ronan Keogh, Euan Finneran; Jonathan Borland (0-1), Daniel Mimnagh (0-3, two frees), Eamon Keogh; Larry Moran (0-1), Ronan McGoldrick, Mark Hughes (0-2, frees).  

Subs:- Cian Farrelly for L Hughes (injured, half-time); Cian Dooner for R McGoldrick (41 mins); Denis McGoldrick for E Finneran ( 59 mins). 

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow). 

