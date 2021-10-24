Search

24/10/2021

Longford SFC: Mostrim master Colmcille to reach the county final for the first time in 29 years

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

senior football championship 2021

Shane Kiernan on the ball for Mostrim in breaking away from Colmcille opponent Fergal Sheridan. Action from the SFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Inspired by a brilliant start which yielded a crucial goal from Tiarnan Hussey with six minutes gone in the game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Mostrim pushed on in some style and ended up reaching the Senior Football Championship final for the first time since 1992. 

Mostrim . . . 2-10     Colmcille . . . 0-10

A second goal from young Hussey in the 28th minute proved to be the killer blow for a fancied Colmcille side who ended up trailing by 2-7 to 0-2 at the break after playing against the strong wind in the first half. 

Excellent Edgeworthstown were restricted to just three more points in the second half, all scored by their other lethal forward Darragh Doherty, and while Colmcille tried hard to close the gap they were unable to engineer the goal they so badly needed in the hope of salvaging the situation. 

MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Daniel Connell, Brian Farrell (0-1, free); Joe Dempsey, Padraig Joyce (0-1), Maitiu O’Donohoe; Darragh Doherty (0-7, three frees), Fintan Coyle, Tiarnan Hussey (2-1).

Subs:- Seamus Hannon for J Dempsey (injured, 13 mins); Michael Hussey for M O’Donohoe (52 mins); Darren Bloomer for A Gallagher (54 mins); Benny Dempsey for T Hussey (60 mins); Luke Kelly for M Hussey (injured, stoppage time).

COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Gerard Mulligan, Enda Macken, Martin Mulligan; Ruairi Harkin (0-1, free), Alan McKeon, Dylan McCabe; Fergal Sheridan (0-1), Vinny Hourican; Rory Hawkins (0-5, four frees), Cathal Reilly, Declan Reilly; Seanie McKeon, Barry McKeon (0-2, frees), Jack Macken. 

Subs:- Paul McKeon (0-1) for S McKeon (37 mins); Noel Farrell for J Macken (42 mins); Paul Farley for M Mulligan (stoppage time). 

Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media