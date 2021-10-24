Longford SFC: Mostrim master Colmcille to reach the county final for the first time in 29 years

Shane Kiernan on the ball for Mostrim in breaking away from Colmcille opponent Fergal Sheridan. Action from the SFC semi-final Photo: Syl Healy
Inspired by a brilliant start which yielded a crucial goal from Tiarnan Hussey with six minutes gone in the game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday, Mostrim pushed on in some style and ended up reaching the Senior Football Championship final for the first time since 1992.
Mostrim . . . 2-10 Colmcille . . . 0-10
A second goal from young Hussey in the 28th minute proved to be the killer blow for a fancied Colmcille side who ended up trailing by 2-7 to 0-2 at the break after playing against the strong wind in the first half.
Excellent Edgeworthstown were restricted to just three more points in the second half, all scored by their other lethal forward Darragh Doherty, and while Colmcille tried hard to close the gap they were unable to engineer the goal they so badly needed in the hope of salvaging the situation.
MOSTRIM: Ciaran Garvey; Aaron Gallagher, Martin Coyle, Niall Quinn; Shane Campbell, Shane Kiernan, Alan O’Hara; Daniel Connell, Brian Farrell (0-1, free); Joe Dempsey, Padraig Joyce (0-1), Maitiu O’Donohoe; Darragh Doherty (0-7, three frees), Fintan Coyle, Tiarnan Hussey (2-1).
Subs:- Seamus Hannon for J Dempsey (injured, 13 mins); Michael Hussey for M O’Donohoe (52 mins); Darren Bloomer for A Gallagher (54 mins); Benny Dempsey for T Hussey (60 mins); Luke Kelly for M Hussey (injured, stoppage time).
COLMCILLE: Colm Kilbride; Gerard Mulligan, Enda Macken, Martin Mulligan; Ruairi Harkin (0-1, free), Alan McKeon, Dylan McCabe; Fergal Sheridan (0-1), Vinny Hourican; Rory Hawkins (0-5, four frees), Cathal Reilly, Declan Reilly; Seanie McKeon, Barry McKeon (0-2, frees), Jack Macken.
Subs:- Paul McKeon (0-1) for S McKeon (37 mins); Noel Farrell for J Macken (42 mins); Paul Farley for M Mulligan (stoppage time).
Referee: Hugh O’Kane (Young Grattans).
