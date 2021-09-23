Longford SFC: Who will miss out on a place in the quarter-finals?

Nigel Rabbitt on the attack for Abbeylara with Mullinalaghta opponent Brendan Fox in pursuit. Action from the SFC Round 3 game last weekend Photo: Syl Healy
Mullinalaghta, Granard, Killoe, Mostrim and Colmcille are all unbeaten going into Round 4 of the Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship and it remains to be seen what clubs will miss out on a place in the quarter-finals.
After suffering a surprise setback against Rathcline last weekend, Clonguish are under considerable pressure to qualify from the group stage and there is a lot at stake in their clash against fellow strugglers Dromard in Newtowncashel on Friday night.
Whoever loses that match will be pitched into a relegation battle with the eventual bottom two teams in each group left to fight for survival in the senior grade.
Rathcline were thrown a lifeline with the win over Clonguish but are facing a much tougher task against Mullinalaghta at Allen Park this weekend.
In the other group it will all come down to the final fixture between Carrickedmond and Slashers to determine who makes it through to the last eight, regardless of what happens in their Round 4 games against Killoe and Colmcille respectively.
While Abbeylara are looking good to reach the knock-out stages with a couple of wins, they will be absolutely certain of making further progress into the knockout phase of the 2021 championship with a result against neighbouring rivals Granard at McGann Park.
The key battle in the Longford Intermediate Championship is the meeting of Ballymahon and Cashel at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday with the losers heading for the exit door.
WEEKEND FIXTURES
Friday 24 September
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4
Drumlish, Monaduff: Colmcille v Longford Slashers, 8pm
Prediction: Colmcille
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B Round 4
Kenagh, McGann Park: Abbeylara v St Mary’s Granard, 8pm
Prediction: Abbeylara
Newtowncashel, Pairc Chiaran: Dromard v Clonguish, 8pm
Prediction: Clonguish
Newtownforbes, Allen Park: Rathcline v Mullinalaghta St Columba’s, 8pm
Prediction: Mullinalaghta
Saturday 25 September
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A Round 4
Ardagh, Keenan Park: Carrickedmond v Killoe Emmet Og, 4:30pm
Prediction: Killoe
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Fr Manning Gaels v Mostrim. 4:30pm
Prediction: Mostrim
Sunday 26 September
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A Round 4
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Ballymahon v Cashel, 2pm
Prediction: Ballymahon
Mullinalaghta, The Laurels: Colmcille v Killoe Emmet Og, 1:30pm
Prediction: Colmcille
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B Round 4
Lanesboro, Clonbonny: Clonguish v Kenagh, 4:30pm
Prediction: Kenagh
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Sean Connolly’s v Ardagh Moydow, 4:30pm
Prediction: Ardagh Moydow
More News
Longford business announced as finalist in prestigious Retail Excellence National Store of the Year Awards
Aisling Reilly of Sound Harvest performing in Jolly Boy’s Restaurant, Ballymahon on Culture Night 2021 Picture: Frank McGrath
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.